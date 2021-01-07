Niagara Regional Police looking for two suspects in Grimsby robbery

Niagara Regional Police are looking for two suspects after the Food Basics Pharmacy in Grimsby was robbed.

Two men armed with guns entered the store yesterday morning around 9 a.m. and demanded a woman's purse and narcotics from the employees.

The suspects later fled the scene in a dark coloured sedan last seen in the Coronation Park area.

The first suspect is a 5'6 blonde man between the ages of 20 - 30.

He wore a hoodie and a gaiter style mask and carried a black backpack.

The second suspect is a 5'10 man with black hair between the ages of 20 - 30.

He also wore a hoodie and a gaiter style mask while carrying a beige backpack.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Anyone with more information is asked to call detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009148