Niagara Regional Police looking to identify woman who was hit by a car in Grimsby

Niagara Regional Police are asking the public for help to identify a woman who was hit by a car in Grimsby.

At approximately 10 pm last night, she was struck by a southbound car on Mountain Road at Elm Tree Road.

She was transported to an out-of-town hospital with life-threatening injuries.

She is described as white and approximately 30 years of old.

At the time of the collision police say she was wearing blue jeans, a grey hoodie, and a black and white knit sweater.

She was also wearing a white, brown, and light blue winter coat and North Face hiking boots.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 4, ext 9928.

