Niagara Regional Police make another arrest as part of investigation into Fentanyl trafficking

Niagara Regional Police have made another arrest as part of an investigation into Fentanyl sales in Niagara.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a St. Catharines home in the Vansickle Road and Laurie Street area.

When they entered the home they arrested a suspect before continuing the search and discovering a firearm and ammunition.

As a result, 55 year old Francis Anthony Prantera is charged with production, possession of Fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking Fentanyl, possession of a firearm without a valid licence, and careless storage.

The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation after officers discovered a home in Niagara Falls was being used for a massive fentanyl pill production operation earlier this month.