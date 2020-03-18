Niagara Regional Police make arrest after break and enter in Fort Erie

Niagara Regional Police have made an arrest after more than $2000 worth of goods was stolen in a break and enter in Fort Erie.

In February, Niagara Regional Police officers were called to Bertie Street and Stanton Street in Fort Erie for a report of a break and enter.

Approximately $2250 worth of goods was stolen from a shed on the property, including power tools and an E-bike.

Following an investigation, police have arrested 49 year old Gregory Garfield Watson of Fort Erie and charged him with break, enter and commit, and fail to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody in order to attend a bail hearing today.