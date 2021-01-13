Niagara Regional Police make arrest following fraud against Niagara-On-The-Lake Hydro

Niagara Regional Police have charged a man after an investigation into fraud committed by an employee of Niagara-On-The-Lake Hydro.

The investigation launched in September of 2020 revealed fraud occurred between March 2019 and July 2020 while the suspect was the Vice President of Operations.

Officials say the fraud is worth more than $425,000.

Detectives arrested 67 year old Kazi Marouf of Fort Erie yesterday, charging him with fraud over $5,000.

At the time of the arrest, Marouf had returned more than $400,000 to Niagara-On-The-Lake Hydro.