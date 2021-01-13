Niagara Regional Police make arrest following fraud against Niagara-On-The-Lake Hydro
Niagara Regional Police have charged a man after an investigation into fraud committed by an employee of Niagara-On-The-Lake Hydro.
The investigation launched in September of 2020 revealed fraud occurred between March 2019 and July 2020 while the suspect was the Vice President of Operations.
Officials say the fraud is worth more than $425,000.
Detectives arrested 67 year old Kazi Marouf of Fort Erie yesterday, charging him with fraud over $5,000.
At the time of the arrest, Marouf had returned more than $400,000 to Niagara-On-The-Lake Hydro.
-
Rise in Illegal Dumping in NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Catherine Habermebl - Director of Waste Management Services with the Niagara Region regarding the rise in illegal dumping in Niagara
-
Ontario Government's Stay at Home Order/Another State of Emergency/Fighting Rising COVID-19 NumbersMatt Holmes Speaks with Walter Sendzik - Mayor of St. Catharines regarding Ontario government's stay at home order and latest provincial state of emergency to battle rising COVID-19 cases
-
Misinformation, Prolonged Pandemic Pose Security Threat in Canada: Brock ExpertsMatt Holmes Speaks with Ibrahim Berrada - Instructor with Brock University's Centre for Canadian Studies and Former Parliament Hill Staffer regarding report on security threat in Canada due to misinformation and prolonged pandemic