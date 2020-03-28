Niagara Regional Police make arrest in fatal Niagara Falls hit and run

Niagara Regional Police have made an arrest in the fatal hit and run in Niagara Falls that took place on March 19th.

On March 26th while on patrol, officers located a grey Mazda 3 in the area of Hemlock Street and Alex Avenue.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit came to the scene and confirmed it was the car involved in the hit and run.

Yesterday, a 26 year old man from Niagara Falls identified himself as the driver and turned himself in to police.

He is charged with failure to stop after accident offence.

Police have not released his name at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge # 9265