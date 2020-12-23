Niagara Regional Police modifying access to facilities ahead of lockdown

As the province prepares to go into lockdown in a few days, Niagara Regional Police are adjusting access to their facilities.

The District offices for St. Catharines/Thorold, Niagara Falls/Niagara-On-The-Lake, and Welland/Pelham are open for emergency access only.

The offices serving Fort Erie, Port Colborne, Grimsby/Lincoln/West Lincoln are closed to the public.

The Records Counter providing copies of reports and background checks is open by appointment only. Call 905-688-4111 ext. 1024400 or email backgroundchecks@niagarapolice.ca. to book an appointment, or use the online tools.

Collision reporting centres in St. Catharines and Welland are closed, but the location at the Niagara Falls Headquarters will remain open Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

