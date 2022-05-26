Niagara Regional Police mourning loss of officer following sudden death in Welland

Niagara Regional Police are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Chief Bryan MacCulloch issued a statement this afternoon saying NRP Staff Sergeant Romolo Di Egidio died suddenly on Wednesday.

The chief asking for privacy at this time, saying the force's strength and support goes out to 'Rom's' family, friends and coworkers.

Di Egidio was found dead in Welland at the Merritt Island Trail on Wednesday morning.

Officers investigated the 'sudden death' and say foul play is not suspected.