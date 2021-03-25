Niagara Regional Police move into new St. Catharines office
Niagara Regional Police have a new home in St. Catharines.
The NRP 1 District office is moving from 68 Church Street to 198 Welland Ave as of today.
All operations from the Church Street building have now ceased.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, public tours are not being conducted at this time
NRP offices in St. Catharines/Thorold, Niagara Falls/Niagara-On-The-Lake, and Welland/Pelham are open for emergency access only due to the pandemic.
