Niagara Regional Police officer involved in St. Catharines crash

An on-duty Niagara Regional Police officer was involved in a crash in St. Catharines.

It happened just after 3 p.m. today as an officer was headed to an emergency call in Thorold.

According to police, when the officer passed through the intersection of Fourth Ave and Martindale Rd. in St. Catharines, the marked cruiser was struck by a vehicle being driven by a member of the public.

The cruiser's emergency lights were activated at the time.

The officer was not injured, while the driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call 905-688-4111, option3, extension 1024233.



