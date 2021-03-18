Niagara Regional Police on day 4 of a big spring food drive
The Niagara Regional Police are on day four of a major food drive.
The NRP have partnered with 9 food banks across the region to collect donations and help keep residents fed during the pandemic.
Constable Phil Gavin explains officers are stationed at local grocery stores to accept food and cash donations in a COVID-19 safe way.
"One site alone brought in 1,700 pounds of food and over $700 in cash and we've been all over the place."
Today officers are in St. Catharines at the Superstore on Louth Street and No Frills on Lake Street from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Tomorrow they'll be at the Superstore on South Service Road in Grimsby and at the No Frills on King Street in Beamsville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
