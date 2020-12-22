Niagara Regional Police plan for New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve celebrations are going to look a lot different this year with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Traditionally, locals and visitors from across the GTA flock to Niagara Falls for the festivities.

However, the pandemic and lockdown will have a significant impact on New Year's Eve in Niagara.

There is no planned concert in Victoria Park, the casinos are closed, no fireworks are planned, all non-essential businesses are closed and there's no dining at restaurants.

Niagara police say they are working with municipalities and the region to ensure a zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19 Emergency Order infractions.

A number of local hotels have hired NRPS officers to assist with Covid-19 safety enforcement.

Gatherings of people from outside the same household are not permitted.

Anyone violating the Reopening Ontario Act is subject to a $880 fine. And anyone organizing a gathering could be fined up to $10,000.