Niagara Regional Police prepared to crack down on New Year's Eve celebrations

Niagara Regional Police will be out tonight making sure everyone adheres to the province-wide lockdown protocols.

Some hotels in Niagara are almost full up with bookings from people from outside the region.

Constable Phil Gavin says anyone planning on hosting a big party in a hotel could be facing steep fines.

"So if you book a hotel room and suddenly 30 of your friends are in there, potentially you're the organizer and planner of that event and you could be subject to a fine of $10,000. You're also potentially subject to eviction from the hotel and you also could face issues under the trespass to property act."

Individuals violating the rules could also face an $880 fine.

Gavin says some hotels are also paying for special duty officers to stay within the hotels for the night.

"Those officers come in and they spend the night in the hotels. The hotels pay for that. That's something that's happened in the past because very often the events happen and then people go back to their hotels and sometimes chaos happens." He explains. "So we're going to have officers at those different hotels."

All of the traditional New Year's Eve events, including fireworks displays and the concert in Niagara Falls, have been cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

Expect to see regular patrols and RIDE checks also stepped up throughout Niagara today.