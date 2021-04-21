Niagara Regional Police pursuing arrest warrant for youth following St. Catharines bank robbery

Niagara Regional Police say they have identified a suspect in a St. Catharines bank robbery as a youth.

Detectives are currently pursuing an arrest warrant for the boy, but cannot name him due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police have been searching for a suspect since a TD Canada Bank on Scott Street was robbed April 12th.

Although the robber threatened violence, no one was hurt during the incident.

Police had warned the public to be on the lookout for someone with red dye on their skin, clothing, or money after an exploded anti-robbery dye pack was found near the bank.