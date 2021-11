Niagara Regional Police release latest list of impaired driving charges

The Niagara Regional Police have included 18 names on their latest list of motorists charged with impaired driving.

The list includes charges from November 1st until November 7th.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.



Kylie M. Montgomery, 24 years, Niagara Falls

Daniel G. Mathieson, 54 years, St. Catharines

Kerrie L. Hadlow, 40 years, Niagara Falls

Anthony J. Jonah, 59 years, Niagara Falls

Duane K. Mattatall, 59 years, Niagara Falls

Matthew Solomon, 25 years, Toronto

Michael J. Irvine, 34 years, Niagara On The Lake

Patrick E. Simmonds, 32 years, Pelham

George A. Giuliani, 23 years, Fort Erie

Christopher R. Curry, 52 years, Fort Erie

Gerard R. Ouellette, 68 years, Niagara Falls

Trinity D. Watmore, 21 years, Fort Erie

Scott D. Smith, 51 years, Pelham

Nenad Bugarcic, 42 years, Toronto

Jeremy S. Edsall, 40 years, St. Catharines

Joshua A. Baldwin, 31 years, Niagara Falls

Joseph A. Julien, 40 years, Fort Erie

Andrew J. Mantegna, 36 years, Niagara Falls