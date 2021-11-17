Niagara Regional Police release latest list of impaired driving charges

The Niagara Regional Police have included 18 names on their latest list of motorists charged with impaired driving.

The list includes charges from November 8th until November 14th.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Shawn May, 46 years, Welland

Joseph Morrison, 51 years, Welland

Jeffery Legros, 46 years, Pelham

Michael Demers, 25 years, St. Catharines

Janet Bachorski, 62 years, Dunnville

