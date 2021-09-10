Niagara Regional Police release list of impaired driving charges from August 9th - September 5th

Niagara Regional Police have charged 38 drivers with impaired driving between early August and early September.

The latest list includes charges from August 9th to September 5th.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Thomas R. NEVILLE 46 years, Welland

Gordon M. HAYES 66 years, Thorold

David C. VILLENEUVE 51 years, St. Catharines

Tina L. HARRIS 40 years, Brantford

Taranveer SINGH 23 years, Niagara Falls

Edmund M. DAKIN 32 years, Dunnville

Christian E. DURAN GONZALEZ 36 years, Montreal

Joe A. HENDERSON 24 years, Buffalo NY

Peter J. WALLINGTON 26 years, Castleton

Lori J. A. KING 50 years, Welland

Anna S. MOCHOL 44 years, St. Catharines

Shawn W. STACHIW 43 years, Niagara Falls

Henriette H. MARSH 63 years, St. Catharines

Adam LESZCZYNSKI 72 years, Niagara Falls

Moises ALVAREZ ZAVALA 48 years, Fort Erie

Christian R. WHISSELL 23 years, Niagara Falls

Leslie TRAHAN 46 years, Grimsby

Isaac FOSTE 20 years, Buffalo NY

Nasser O. ALLABB 52 years, Niagara Falls

James W. FEDONI 66 years, Pelham

Stephanie M. DAGG 47 years, West Lincoln

Aleksandra C. S. GROTTICK 20 years, Welland

Joseph G. SANDELLI 63 years, Pelham

Basil BABY 34 years, Niagara Falls

Robert J. CROWDER 35 years, Niagara Falls

Tyler J. A. PAONE 23 years, Thorold

Kelly A. YOUNG 36 years, Pickering

Jacob H. BIJAKOWSKI 43 years, Lincoln

Erion J. PANNELL 30 years, Buffalo NY

Johan A. HURTADO LOJA 24 years, Gloucester

Randall T. CONNELL 63 years, St. Catharines

Donald R. MILLER 61 years, St. Catharines

Graham M. O'GRADY 25 years, St. Catharines

Chelsea A. M. BARLOW 31 years, Welland

Steven K. BREDIN 42 years, St. Catharines

Paul L. SACCO-LEBEL 36 years, St. Catharines

Amanda L. HARTWICK 31 years, Thorold

Ashley E. ALEXANDER 35 years, No Fixed Abode

