Niagara Regional Police release list of impaired driving charges from August 9th - September 5th
Niagara Regional Police have charged 38 drivers with impaired driving between early August and early September.
The latest list includes charges from August 9th to September 5th.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Thomas R. NEVILLE 46 years, Welland
Gordon M. HAYES 66 years, Thorold
David C. VILLENEUVE 51 years, St. Catharines
Tina L. HARRIS 40 years, Brantford
Taranveer SINGH 23 years, Niagara Falls
Edmund M. DAKIN 32 years, Dunnville
Christian E. DURAN GONZALEZ 36 years, Montreal
Joe A. HENDERSON 24 years, Buffalo NY
Peter J. WALLINGTON 26 years, Castleton
Lori J. A. KING 50 years, Welland
Anna S. MOCHOL 44 years, St. Catharines
Shawn W. STACHIW 43 years, Niagara Falls
Henriette H. MARSH 63 years, St. Catharines
Adam LESZCZYNSKI 72 years, Niagara Falls
Moises ALVAREZ ZAVALA 48 years, Fort Erie
Christian R. WHISSELL 23 years, Niagara Falls
Leslie TRAHAN 46 years, Grimsby
Isaac FOSTE 20 years, Buffalo NY
Nasser O. ALLABB 52 years, Niagara Falls
James W. FEDONI 66 years, Pelham
Stephanie M. DAGG 47 years, West Lincoln
Aleksandra C. S. GROTTICK 20 years, Welland
Joseph G. SANDELLI 63 years, Pelham
Basil BABY 34 years, Niagara Falls
Robert J. CROWDER 35 years, Niagara Falls
Tyler J. A. PAONE 23 years, Thorold
Kelly A. YOUNG 36 years, Pickering
Jacob H. BIJAKOWSKI 43 years, Lincoln
Erion J. PANNELL 30 years, Buffalo NY
Johan A. HURTADO LOJA 24 years, Gloucester
Randall T. CONNELL 63 years, St. Catharines
Donald R. MILLER 61 years, St. Catharines
Graham M. O'GRADY 25 years, St. Catharines
Chelsea A. M. BARLOW 31 years, Welland
Steven K. BREDIN 42 years, St. Catharines
Paul L. SACCO-LEBEL 36 years, St. Catharines
Amanda L. HARTWICK 31 years, Thorold
Ashley E. ALEXANDER 35 years, No Fixed Abode
