Niagara Regional Police release names of people charged with impaired driving between June 7-13

Seven people have been charged with impaired driving in Niagara between June 7th-13th.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Brayden HICKS 19 years, Port Colborne

Elizabeth G. DINGA 55 years, West Lincoln

George A. POLACH 62 years, Welland

Jules RIVERA-MONTERROSO 28 years, St. Catharines

Akshay CHOUDHARY 24 years, No Fixed Abode

Stephen W. DAVIS 38 years, Niagara Falls

Robert J. GAGNE 32 years, Niagara Falls