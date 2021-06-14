Niagara Regional Police release names of people charged with impaired driving between June 7-13
Seven people have been charged with impaired driving in Niagara between June 7th-13th.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Brayden HICKS 19 years, Port Colborne
Elizabeth G. DINGA 55 years, West Lincoln
George A. POLACH 62 years, Welland
Jules RIVERA-MONTERROSO 28 years, St. Catharines
Akshay CHOUDHARY 24 years, No Fixed Abode
Stephen W. DAVIS 38 years, Niagara Falls
Robert J. GAGNE 32 years, Niagara Falls
-
-
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: June 14Infection rates have flattened. Section 22 and social gathering caps. Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.