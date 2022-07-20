Niagara Regional Police release the latest list of impaired drivers charged in the region

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of impaired drivers charged in the region.

Seven people were charged between July 11 and July 17.

In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

David E. MACSPORRAN, 54yrs, St. Catharines

Paul A. DOUCET, 58yrs, Welland

Jacob D. MITCHELL, 31yrs, Welland

Jordan P. SPILOTRO, 27yrs, Stoney Creek

Jeffrey A. LEGROS, 47yrs, St. Catharines

Brady A. KEMP, 29yrs, Niagara Falls

Brandon J. RIOUX, 38yrs, St. Catharines