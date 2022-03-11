Niagara Regional Police's mobile mental health team getting $145,000 from Ontario government

The Niagara Regional Police Service will be getting $144,000 to help support a travelling team of mental health support workers to help people in crisis.

The Ontario government announcing today $4 million over two years to expand Mobile Crisis Response Teams.

Police services in 28 communities will receive grant funding to increase their capacity to respond to calls from people experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis.

The teams consist of police officers and crisis workers working together to respond to complex situations where mental health or addictions may be a factor.

Supported by the police, crisis workers determine whether an individual in crisis should be sent to an emergency department for treatment and are equipped to provide connections to community programming and supports to address an individual’s physical and mental well-being over the longer term.

"Our government is investing in the safety of our dedicated women and men on the frontlines, while ensuring those in crisis have easier access to high-quality mental health supports, where and when they need them,” said Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “Through this expansion of specialized resources, we are taking critical steps toward providing better supports for individuals living with mental health and addictions challenges, including supports to help reduce their interactions with police.”