Niagara Regional Police search for suspect following two St. Catharines break-ins

Niagara Regional Police are searching for a suspect after two St. Catharines break-ins.

The first call came in around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 26th after an intrusion alarm was set off at the U Break I Fix store in the Fourth Ave and First Street Louth area.

The investigation revealed the driver of a grey sedan backed up to the front of the store and a passenger got out of the vehicle. The passenger then broke the glass and went into the store, taking multiple items and some cash before leaving the area in the sedan.

Just over half an hour later, officers were called to the Metro Cell Store in the Glendale Ave and Glengarry Road area for another break and enter. An unknown man broke in and took over $8,000 worth of iPhones and cameras. The suspect then fled in a grey sedan toward the northbound 406 ramp.

Detectives believe the same suspect is involved in both incidents.

He wore a dark hooded sweatshirt with a Michael Jordan logo on the front, a black handkerchief mask, and gloves.