Niagara Regional Police searching for suspect in St. Catharines bank robbery

Niagara Regional Police have released photos as part of an ongoing St. Catharines bank robbery investigation.

Officials say the suspect may have red dye on their hands, body, or clothing today as an exploded anti-robbery dye pack was found near the bank.

Anyone with red dye on them, or trying to use money stained with red dye, should be reported to the police.

The robbery happened at 9:30 a.m. yesterday morning at the TD Canada Trust Bank at 364 Scott Street in St. Catharines.

An unknown man entered the bank, threatened a clerk, and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one at the bank was hurt during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a 20 - 30 year old 5'7 black man with a slim build. At the time he wore a black face covering, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black socks and flip flops.