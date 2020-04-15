Niagara Regional Police searching for suspect in St. Catharines robbery

Niagara Regional Police are looking to identify a suspect in a robbery that took place in St. Catharines

At approximately 3:30pm today, Police were called to the area of Merritt Street and Glendale Ave for a robbery.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The suspect is described as a heavy set, white male, wearing a black hooded sweater with the hood up, black sweat pants, white running shoes, and black/red/white gloves.

Detectives with the 1 District Detective office are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at (905)688-4111, dial option 3, badge #9461 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477 (TIPS).