Niagara Regional Police Service looking for missing St. Catharines woman

Niagara police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing St. Catharines woman.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kristina Lorencova was last seen January 1st in the area of Ontario Street near Scott Street.

She's white, 5’7” tall, 150lbs with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Both police and her family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.