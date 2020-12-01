Niagara Regional Police Service to receive CCTV funding from province

Niagara Regional Police will be getting funding from the province to help install new CCTVs.

The provincial government announced 18 police services across the province, including Niagara, would be getting money through the Ontario CCTV Grant program last week.

Although details are still being finalized, NRPS Manager of Corporate Communications Stephanie Sabourin says the local portion of the funding will be used in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.

She says the cameras will be used in response to incidents as well as to proactively prevent crime based on investigative intelligence.