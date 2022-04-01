iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara Regional Police Services is getting into the spirit of April Fools

NRPS April Fools Tweet of Chihuahua

Niagara Regional Police Services is getting into the April Fools spirit. 

The service tweeted a photo of a Chihuahua dog in a police vest  with the caption: 

"Introducing PSD Minimus Tracker!

He will assist us with search & rescue in small spaces and foot chases.

He can also be attached to a drone for easy drop deployment & fits into a pant pocket for quick transport.
 
* Note – Deployment expires as of 12:01pm on Fri Apr 1, 2022"

The NRP recently held a competition to name their new police dog with the winning name being Maximus Tracker. 

 

12

Latest Audio