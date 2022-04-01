Niagara Regional Police Services is getting into the spirit of April Fools
Niagara Regional Police Services is getting into the April Fools spirit.
The service tweeted a photo of a Chihuahua dog in a police vest with the caption:
"Introducing PSD Minimus Tracker!
He will assist us with search & rescue in small spaces and foot chases.
He can also be attached to a drone for easy drop deployment & fits into a pant pocket for quick transport.
* Note – Deployment expires as of 12:01pm on Fri Apr 1, 2022"
The NRP recently held a competition to name their new police dog with the winning name being Maximus Tracker.
