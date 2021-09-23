Niagara Regional Police still searching for missing 58 year old NOTL man
Niagara Regional Police are still looking for a missing 58 year old man from Niagara-On-The-Lake.
Ground search teams combed the area around Darren Werner's home and the NRP's UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) was deployed to help with the search.
Werner was last seen on September 16th near Townline Road in Niagara-On-The-Lake travelling in an unknown vehicle.
He is a 5'11'' white man with short grey hair and brown eyes. He weighs 180 lbs.
His family is concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009496
