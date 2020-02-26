Niagara Regional Police to unveil 'Wall of Honour'
Niagara Regional Police are inviting the public to help them pay homage to officers killed in the line of duty.
The 'Wall of Honour' will be unveiled tomorrow morning, dedicated to the lives of eight officers who died on the job.
The ceremony will be held at 8:30 tomorrow morning in the front lobby of the NRP Headquarters on Valley Way in Niagara Falls.
DSBN Trustee Complaint Sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
Matt Holmes Speaks with A Director at A Better Niagara and NPCA Board Member Ed Smith regarding DSBN trustee complaint sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
Rescue Dogs and Cats from Manitoba Heading to Niagara
Matt Holmes Speaks with Executive Director Niagara SPCA and Humane Society John Greer regarding rescue dogs and cats from Manitoba heading to Niagara
Weekly Women Health Show
Matt Holmes Speaks with Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues