Niagara Regional Police to unveil 'Wall of Honour'

Niagara Regional Police are inviting the public to help them pay homage to officers killed in the line of duty.

The 'Wall of Honour' will be unveiled tomorrow morning, dedicated to the lives of eight officers who died on the job.

The ceremony will be held at 8:30 tomorrow morning in the front lobby of the NRP Headquarters on Valley Way in Niagara Falls.

