Niagara Regional Police are trying to find the owner of three high end watches.

Detectives in Welland found three watches and believe they were stolen.

The three watches are the following:

- Rolex Yacht-Master

- Bell and Ross (Silver with orange numbers on the face)

- Patek Philippe - Geneve

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009015.