Niagara Regional Police trying to identify 5 suspect in Niagara Falls robbery

Niagara Regional Police have released pictures of 5 suspects as part of a robbery investigation.

Officers were called to the Crysler Avenue and Ellis Street area of Niagara Falls on Thursday, May 13th just after 10:30 p.m.

Officials say two people fled from the Crysler Avenue area after being robbed with a gun.

Investigation revealed there had been 5 total victims and 5 suspects involved.

The suspects are described as four black men wearing black masks and black clothing and a white man in his 20s with short curly hair and a tattoo beside his right eye. The white man was wearing a white shirt.

All victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.