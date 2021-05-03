Niagara Regional Police trying to identify two suspects in Fort Erie robbery
Niagara Regional Police are trying to identify two suspects after a man was robbed at a bank in Fort Erie.
Officials say the 24 year old man was making a deposit in the exterior box at the Bank of Montreal on Jarvis Street on Saturday morning just before 7 a.m. when he was approached from behind and thrown to the ground.
A suspect then grabbed a bag of money.
A K9 team was brought in to track down the suspects, but was unsuccessful.
The first suspect is described as a 20 - 30 year old, tall, white man with a slim build. At the time he wore a baseball cap and a dark scarf covered his face.
A second suspect is described as a 20 - 30 year old, tall, black man with a slim build. He wore a black winter jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweat pants with patches on the calf, grey toque, and light coloured shoes.
-
Boys and Girls Club Summer Day Camps 2021Starting July Boys and Girls Club of Niagara will begin to offer summer day camps programs. https://www.boysandgirlsclubniagara.org/ https://www.niagararegion.ca/health/covid-19/reopen/child-care.aspx
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: MAY 3Are vaccinated populations seeing a drop in infection rates? Another protest over the weekend. How much of an improvement of case numbers are we seeing in Niagara/Ontario? Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-