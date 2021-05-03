Niagara Regional Police trying to identify two suspects in Fort Erie robbery

Niagara Regional Police are trying to identify two suspects after a man was robbed at a bank in Fort Erie.

Officials say the 24 year old man was making a deposit in the exterior box at the Bank of Montreal on Jarvis Street on Saturday morning just before 7 a.m. when he was approached from behind and thrown to the ground.

A suspect then grabbed a bag of money.

A K9 team was brought in to track down the suspects, but was unsuccessful.

The first suspect is described as a 20 - 30 year old, tall, white man with a slim build. At the time he wore a baseball cap and a dark scarf covered his face.

A second suspect is described as a 20 - 30 year old, tall, black man with a slim build. He wore a black winter jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweat pants with patches on the calf, grey toque, and light coloured shoes.