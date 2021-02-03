Niagara Regional Police warn of gift card scams
Niagara Regional Police are putting out a warning about gift card scams.
Officials say a victim will start receiving emails or texts claiming to be from someone the victim knows.
The scammer will then ask the victim to buy gift cards and send along the information from the back of the card so they can use the funds without having the physical card in hand.
Police officials encourage residents to be wary of anyone asking for gift cards, Bitcoin, or any other unusual form of payment.
Fraudsters can 'spoof' phone numbers on caller ID or email addresses so it may look like a financial institution, the CRA, or even the police are calling the victim.
-
Deal To Make Covid-19 Vaccine In MontrealPrime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising made-in-Canada vaccines by the end of the summer. Precision Nanosystem and Novavax are on track to produce vaccines in Canada. Tim talks to St. Catharines Liberal MP Chris Bittle.
-
view from the drive thru - we are stressedview from the drive thru - we are stressed
-
Ontario Launches Digital ID ConsultationsGovernment of Ontario want your opinion on digital ID (digital identity) – a new, electronic government-issued ID that lets people and businesses prove who they are online. You can also use digital ID in person through a secure digital wallet on your mobile device. The surveys are open until 11:59 p.m. February 26, 2021. https://www.ontario.ca/page/help-us-shape-ontarios-digital-future Tim talks to Parliamentary Assistant to the President of the Treasury Board Michael Parsa.