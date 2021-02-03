Niagara Regional Police warn of gift card scams

Niagara Regional Police are putting out a warning about gift card scams.

Officials say a victim will start receiving emails or texts claiming to be from someone the victim knows.

The scammer will then ask the victim to buy gift cards and send along the information from the back of the card so they can use the funds without having the physical card in hand.

Police officials encourage residents to be wary of anyone asking for gift cards, Bitcoin, or any other unusual form of payment.

Fraudsters can 'spoof' phone numbers on caller ID or email addresses so it may look like a financial institution, the CRA, or even the police are calling the victim.

