Niagara Regional Police warn of rise in puppy scams
Puppy scams are on the rise in Niagara.
Niagara Regional Police officials say people looking for some canine companionship during the pandemic are being duped out of their money by scammers asking for cash up front and then claiming they cannot meet in person due to COVID-19.
After an initial payment is sent to the fraudster, the victim is then contacted by a 'shipping company' demanding more money for a specialized dog crate.
The buyer is then told they also need to purchase insurance for the pup or that the dog is sick and requires medical attention.
Niagara Regional Police encourage all would-be dog owners to always check the credentials of someone claiming to sell dogs online; search for background information, check email addresses and phone numbers, and hold payment until physically seeing the dog either through a COVID-19 safe meeting or via video.
