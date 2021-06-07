Niagara Regional Police will host telephone town hall on Wednesday

A town hall style event will be held this week to help the Niagara Regional Police Service put together its strategic plan.

On Wednesday June 9, 2021, at 7pm, the NRP is hosting a virtual town hall to engage and hear from our community members to assist the Police Services Board in shaping the strategic path for the force.

"The reality of the COVID-19 pandemic means we cannot physically gather for the town hall, however this virtual telephone town hall allows us to gather valuable insight from the people who make up our community."

Should you wish to register for the telephone town hall, click here.