Niagara Regional Police will not be stopping random cars and people during stay-at-home order

Niagara Regional Police will not be stopping cars and people to ask them where they are going under the stay-at-home order.
Under Ontario's new COVID-19 restrictions police and bylaw officers can now stop motorists and pedestrians to ask them where they live and why they're not at home.
The new measures drew immediate condemnation from civil liberties activists
NRP issued this statement "We will not be conducting random vehicle or individual stops. As before, our initiatives will be both complaint driven or proactive, with the goal of gaining compliance. Those that refuse to comply will receive the appropriate penalty."
Here is the full statement:
In an effort to halt the rising case counts of COVID-19, new restrictions were announced by the Government of Ontario, including a two-week extension of the current province-wide shutdown.
Enhanced enforcement measures were also announced for provincial offences officers, including police officers, under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA).
The Niagara Regional Police Service is continuing to review the new regulations to ensure appropriate enforcement.
With the healthcare system at critical capacity, the Niagara Regional Police Service continues to urge residents to take personal responsibility to follow the restrictions to limit the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.