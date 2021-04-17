Niagara Regional Police will not be stopping random cars and people during stay-at-home order

Niagara Regional Police will not be stopping cars and people to ask them where they are going under the stay-at-home order.

Under Ontario's new COVID-19 restrictions police and bylaw officers can now stop motorists and pedestrians to ask them where they live and why they're not at home.

The new measures drew immediate condemnation from civil liberties activists

NRP issued this statement "We will not be conducting random vehicle or individual stops. As before, our initiatives will be both complaint driven or proactive, with the goal of gaining compliance. Those that refuse to comply will receive the appropriate penalty."

Here is the full statement: