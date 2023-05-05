Niagara releases short film to mark Emergency Preparedness Week

Emergency Managers from all 12 municipalities in Niagara and the Region have released a short film to mark Emergency Preparedness Week.



The week, which runs, May 7-13, is meant to educate the community about steps they can take to prepare for an emergency.

Officials are asking that you watch the film and follow instructions, including putting together an emergency kit for your home.

“The Town of Lincoln fully supports awareness events like Emergency Preparedness Week to better educate community members on potential hazards on how they can prepare themselves and their families for these situations. Thank you to the businesses who sponsored this educational video and partnered with the municipalities in Niagara to keep our communities safer,” said Town of Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton.

