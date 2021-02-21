Niagara remains in grey this week, as York moves to red zone of reopening framework

As Ontario enters a new week, some regions are shifting in the province's colour-coded framework.

Niagara remains in the grey-lockdown zone for at least another week.

The region was placed in the strictest level of the framework on Friday Feb. 12th.

The government has said regions will remain in their designated zones for at least two weeks.

The grey-lockdown level does not allow for indoor dining, or for hair salons and gyms to reopen.

Outside of Niagara, York Region enters the red zone tomorrow.

The red level allows for gyms, hair salons, and indoor dining to resume with capacity limits of 10 people.

Outdoor gatherings of no more than 25 people and indoor gatherings of no more than five. Weddings and religious services can resume with 30 per cent indoor capacity and no more than 100 people outdoors.

Peel Region and Toronto remain under the stay-at-home order until March 8th.

A stay-at-home order will also remain in effect for the North Bay-Parry Sound District Health Unit.