Niagara remains under heat warning

Environment Canada's Heat Warning has been extended for Niagara as the humidity continues today.

The temperature is expected to hover around 31 degrees, feeling more like the low 40s, by later this afternoon.

Not much relief tonight either as our overnight low is near 20 degrees.

A slightly cooler and less humid air mass will move through Niagara tomorrow, but until then everyone is encouraged to take it easy and drink plenty of water.

Signs of heat related illnesses can include headache, dizziness, and extreme thirst.