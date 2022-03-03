Niagara remembers reservist and Special Constable who died in Afghanistan 13 yrs ago
Today marks the 13th anniversary of the death of a Niagara reservist in Afghanistan.
Warrant Officer Dennis Brown, who was a Reservist with the Lincoln & Welland Regiment for 21 years, was killed on March 3rd 2009 in a roadside bombing.
Two other troops in his vehicle also lost their lives.
The 38-year-old St. Catharines native and father of four, was also a Special Constable with the Niagara Regional Police Service.
The NRP marked the anniversary today, saying it's a day to remember one of their finest.
165 Canadians died during the war in Afghanistan, and more than 2,000 members of the CAF were wounded or injured during the war.
