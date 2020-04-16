Niagara reopens RV disposal service for residents self isolating or living in trailers

The Niagara Region is re-opening its Niagara Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant for RV disposals on Sundays.

The plant at 3450 Stanley Ave. with will be open Sundays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to allow the public to empty their RV wastewater holding tanks.

RV disposal sites were closed along with all Niagara Region facilities on March 23 as part of actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

However, with the rise in local area residents and first responders using RVs to self-isolate, the Region has re-opened a location to service those self-isolating in RVs to properly dispose of the wastewater.