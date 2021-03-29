Niagara reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19, over 66,000 doses of vaccine administered
Niagara is reporting 40 new COVID-19 cases today.
No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 375.
There are 512 active cases and 26 outbreaks.
There have been 274 variant cases detected in the region.
Over 66,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
Eight people are being treated in hospital for the virus in Niagara.
-
Minister Lisa MacLeod & Premier Doug Ford - Provincial announcement in Niagara Falls this aftPremier Doug Ford is in Niagara today for an announcement. Ford will be touring the region with Heritage, Sport, Tourism, and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy and West Niagara MPP Sam Oosterhoff. MacLeod says the trio will be in Niagara Falls for a 1 p.m. announcement. "We want to make sure that we're here to support you and signal that Ontario is not only open for business, but at the right time, we're going to be open for visitors too. She did not go into further details on what the announcement may entail.
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: MAR 29Hirji ‘worried’ about potential COVID super-spreader event on Easter weekend Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health. People 75 and older can start booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments today.
-
Boggio & Edwards - Rollout of vaccines through Niagara pharmaciesTim talks to Donnie Edwards. Pharmacist at Boggio Edwards on the rollout of vaccines through Niagara pharmacies.