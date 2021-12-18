Niagara reports 101 new cases of COVID, 647 active cases and 19 people in hospital

Niagara is reporting 101 new cases of COVID-19 today.

It marks the highest single day number since May 7th.

That sends the number of active cases to 647.

No new deaths have been reported. The death toll stands at 444.

There are 19 people in hospital in Niagara being treated for the virus, five are being cared for in the ICU.

14 of the patients are unvaccinated.

4700 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday in the region.

Ontario reported 3301 new cases of the virus today.