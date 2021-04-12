iHeartRadio
Niagara reports 107 new COVID-19 cases

107 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in the region today.

The update from Public Health today puts the active cases in Niagara at 1,062.

No new deaths have been reported.

There are currently 28 people patients in hospital in Niagara.  

Almost 110- thousand doses of the vaccine have been administered so far in the region.

