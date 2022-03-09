Niagara reports 108 new COVID cases, and 15 residents are being treated in hospital for the virus

Niagara is reporting over 100 new cases of COVID-19 today, as the Ontario government announces an end to mask mandates in less than two weeks time.

108 new infections were confirmed today, and the province's Medical Officer of Health has said due to limits on PCR testing, the true number of cases can be found by multiplying case counts by 10.

That means locally Niagara is reporting 1080 new infections today, and there are 12,000 active cases.

15 people are being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, with four being cared for in the ICU.

Earlier today, Ontario's top doctor announced that the province is lifting numerous public health measures in the coming weeks, including mask mandates in most settings like schools and child-care settings on March 21st.

Masking requirements will remain in place at that time for public transit, long-term care, retirement homes, other congregate settings and health-care settings.

On April 27th, Dr. Kieran Moore says all remaining masking rules will be lifted and all remaining public health measures, directives and orders will end.

Moore says improving health indicators, such as a stable COVID-19 test positivity rate and declining hospitalizations, as well as Ontario's high vaccination rates, allow for these steps.

But the chief medical officer of health encouraged anyone who is vulnerable to continue to wear masks once mask mandates are lifted.