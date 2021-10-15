Niagara reports 11 new COVID-19 cases today

11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara today.

No new deaths were announced, leaving the death toll at 434.

14 people are in hospital, with five being cared for in the ICU.

10 of the patients are unvaccinated.

All of the hospitalized cases in Niagara are in people aged 41 and over.

72.4% of Niagara residents have had both doses of a COVID vaccine.