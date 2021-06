12 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Niagara today.

Daily numbers have remained under 20 all week, marking a drastic drop in infections.

270 cases are considered active in the region.

376,000 doses of a vaccine have been administered in Niagara. 64% of residents have received one dose, while over 14% have received both doses.

26 people are being cared for in a Niagara hospital with the virus, 6 of them are in the ICU.