Niagara reports 13 new COVID cases over the weekend with Step 3 days away

13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara over the weekend.

Six new infections were announced on Sunday, while 7 were reported on Saturday.

The number of deaths remains steady at 415.

534,000 vaccine doses have been administered so far, with 44% of Niagara residents now fully vaccinated.

67% have received one dose.

Six patients are being treated in hospital, with two of those being cared for in the ICU.

Ontario reported 166 new cases of COVID-19 today and six more deaths linked to the virus.

The province will move to stage 3 of reopening this Friday, allowing for gyms and restaurants to open indoor operations and larger gatherings to take place.

Face coverings and physical distancing requirements will remain in place during Step 3.

Social gatherings are limited to 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.