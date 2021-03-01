Niagara reports 14 new cases of COVID, two more people being treated in hospital
Niagara is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19.
No new deaths were announced, leaving the death toll sitting at 369.
One new outbreak was declared today, with a total of 14 across Niagara.
Two additional patients have been admitted to hospital since the last update, with 12 now being treated locally for the virus.
