Niagara reports 14 new cases of COVID, two more people being treated in hospital

niagara health

Niagara is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19.

No new deaths were announced, leaving the death toll sitting at 369.

One new outbreak was declared today, with a total of 14 across Niagara.

Two additional patients have been admitted to hospital since the last update, with 12 now being treated locally for the virus.

