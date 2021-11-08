iHeartRadio
Niagara reports 16 new COVID-19 cases today

Niagara is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases. There are now 261 active cases of COVID in Niagara.

There are eight patients being cared for in hospital, three of them are in the ICU.

Five of the patients are unvaccinated.

The is one new outbreak in the region. Public Health are currently tracking 12 outbreaks in total.

