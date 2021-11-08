Niagara reports 16 new COVID-19 cases today
Niagara is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases. There are now 261 active cases of COVID in Niagara.
There are eight patients being cared for in hospital, three of them are in the ICU.
Five of the patients are unvaccinated.
The is one new outbreak in the region. Public Health are currently tracking 12 outbreaks in total.
-
AM Roundtable - Ruth Unrau and Chris RichardAM Roundtable - Ruth Unrau and Chris Richard
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: Nov 8Thanksgiving and Halloween may be giving rise to covid cases. Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
view from the drive thru - Big Bird's vaccination sparks backlash from guess who? Conservatives.view from the drive thru - Big Bird's vaccination sparks backlash from guess who? Conservatives.