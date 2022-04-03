Niagara reports 160 new COVID cases over weekend, 32 in hospital

Niagara is reporting 160 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Ontario's top doctor has said the true number of cases is ten times higher than the actual reported figure given limits on PCR testing.

No new deaths were reported.

Niagara Health does not update COVID hospitalizations over the weekend, however on Friday 32 patients were being treated for the virus.

Three people are being treated in the ICU.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are up in Ontario today, to 855 from yesterday's 804.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care, meanwhile, dropped by two to 165.

There were seven new COVID-19 deaths reported.